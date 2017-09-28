Joseph W. Ferguson, age 81, of Bunkie

Joseph W. Ferguson

BUNKIE - A memorial service for Joseph William Ferguson was held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Christian Worship Center in Mansura with Rev. Mark Crawford officiating.

Joseph William Ferguson, age 81, of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at his residence. Born on November 1, 1935, “Joe” was in the oil field business all of his life. He attended First Baptist Church in Bunkie and was a devoted father and grandfather.

Ferguson is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Jackson Ferguson; wife, Berdella Louise Linzay Ferguson; 14 brothers and sisters; sister-in-law, Eva Ferguson; and grandson, Joseph Wayne Ferguson, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Teena Broussard of Bunkie; two sons, Joseph Wayne (Deborah) Ferguson of Cottonport and Jimmy Fearrell (Margie) Ferguson; two brothers, Claude (Cicilia) Ferguson of Bunkie and Junior Ferguson of Lake Charles; one sister, Annalee Mouliere of Eola; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.