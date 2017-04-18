Judy Gillard Francois passed away on Monday, April 17 2017, at the age of 71.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 1:30 PM. at

St. Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Paul's Mausoleum. Fr. Travis Abide will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

A rosary will be prayed on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at 6: 00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin.

Judy is survived by her husband, Charles Francois, four daughters; Kimberly Manuel of Eunice,

Angie Guillory and husband Mike of Eunice, Lisa Duplechin and John of Eunice, Lacey Enicke and Kyle of Eunice,

two brothers; Roger Gillard of Ringgold, GA and Eddie Gillard of Opelousas, La., nine grandchildren,

three step grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Stanly Gillard and Rose Ena Fontenot and one brother,

Richell Gillard and her first husband, Jimmie Ray Thibodeaux.