Judy Gillard Francois
Judy Gillard Francois passed away on Monday, April 17 2017, at the age of 71.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 1:30 PM. at
St. Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Paul's Mausoleum. Fr. Travis Abide will officiate.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM.
A rosary will be prayed on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at 6: 00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin.
Judy is survived by her husband, Charles Francois, four daughters; Kimberly Manuel of Eunice,
Angie Guillory and husband Mike of Eunice, Lisa Duplechin and John of Eunice, Lacey Enicke and Kyle of Eunice,
two brothers; Roger Gillard of Ringgold, GA and Eddie Gillard of Opelousas, La., nine grandchildren,
three step grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Stanly Gillard and Rose Ena Fontenot and one brother,
Richell Gillard and her first husband, Jimmie Ray Thibodeaux.