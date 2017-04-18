Judy Gillard Francois

Tue, 04/18/2017 - 12:26pm Myra Miller

Judy Gillard Francois passed away on Monday, April 17 2017, at the age of 71.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 1:30 PM. at
St. Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Paul's Mausoleum. Fr. Travis Abide will officiate.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM.
A rosary will be prayed on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at 6: 00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin.
Judy is survived by her husband, Charles Francois, four daughters; Kimberly Manuel of Eunice,
Angie Guillory and husband Mike of Eunice, Lisa Duplechin and John of Eunice, Lacey Enicke and Kyle of Eunice,
two brothers; Roger Gillard of Ringgold, GA and Eddie Gillard of Opelousas, La., nine grandchildren,
three step grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Stanly Gillard and Rose Ena Fontenot and one brother,
Richell Gillard and her first husband, Jimmie Ray Thibodeaux.

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017