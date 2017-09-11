Judy Morein Bellon passed away on Sunday September 10, 2017, at the age of 70

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at 11:30 AM.

at St. Anthony Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Msg. Robert Romero will officiate.

At the request of the family, visitation will begin on Tuesday September 12, 2017at 12:00 PM

until 10:00 PM and will reopen on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 8:00 AM until time of services.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" B. Peloquin and companion, Brent Cormier of Eunice;

one son, Michael Brignac and his wife Mia of Eunice, three brothers; James Morein of Winnie TX,

Ronald "Ronnie" Morein of Springfield MO. and David Morein of Youngsville, five sisters;

Geneva Shilow of Sulphur, LA, Janice Morein of Youngsville, LA, Barbara Lundy of Milton FL,

Geri Rougeau of Youngsville, LA and Linda Kohler of Conroe, TX, and four grandchildren; Gabbi Peloquin,

Dakota Peloquin, Gunner Cormier, Chase Arabie and Michelle Roland.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin J. Morein and Jessie Mae Reed Morein, her husband;

Jessie Bellon, one brother; Elvin J. Morein Jr., and one sister; Mary Ann Fuselier.