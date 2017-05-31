EUNICE~Karen Ann Sittig Dodd, a much loved mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was 72. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, June 02, 2017 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Joseph Tran Celebrant.

Karen was a dedicated teacher for over thirty years. She enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, fishing and working in her yard. But most of all she loved making memories with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her especially her daughter, Brooke Michelle Dodd of Eunice; her brother, J.D. "Bunskie" Sittig, Jr. and wife, Debra "Yogi" of Eunice; her three sisters, Linda Gail Sittig Hebert and husband, Clyde Hebert, Jr., Jeannie Sittig Francois and Karleen Sittig Landry all of Eunice; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, J. D. Sittig, Sr. and Bernadine Frey Sittig.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday, June 1st from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Friday, June 2nd from 8:00 am until time of services. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Thursday evening.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.