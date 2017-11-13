Kathelean Andrepont passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the age of 69.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at 1:00 PM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Savoy Cemetery. Rev. Donnie Richard will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM

at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice.

Kathelean is survived by her husband; Walter Andrepont Sr. of Eunice, La., three sons; Walter Andrepont Jr.

and Jennie of Eunice, La., Chad Andrepont and Darlene of Eunice, La., Christopher Brock Andrepont and Kelly

of Sunset, La., two daughters; Paula Simon and Casey of Eunice, La., Crystal Foster and Francis of Eunice, La.,

three brothers; Wayne Richard of Eunice, La., Paul Richard of West Columbia, Tx., Terry Richard of LaPlace, La.,

four sisters; Frances Meche of West Columbia, Tx., Bobbie LeJeune of Richard, La., Billie Bellard of Dayton, Tx.,

Brenda DeBerry of Raywood, Tx., eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren.

Kathelean was preceded in death by her parents; LeRoy Richard and Constance Liffen Richard, one sister; Donna Combs.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.