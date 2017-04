SPRING, TEXAS ~ Kenneth Ray Manuel, Sr., 60, passed away on April 6, 2017 at his residence in Spring, Texas. He was born on June 24, 1956 in Eunice, Louisiana.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leopold Manuel and Josephine Labbie (Eunice, Louisiana); brothers, Huey Manuel (Mamou, Louisiana) and Ronald Manuel (Eunice, Louisiana); and sisters, Judy Manuel (Eunice, Louisiana) and Laura Granger (Eunice, Louisiana).

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hermes-Manuel (Spring, Texas); son, Kenneth Manuel, Jr. (Eunice, Louisiana); step-sons, Jeffrey Smith (Iola, Texas), David Smith (Spring, Texas), and Jason Smith (Spring, Texas); daughters, Ashley Manuel (Houston, Texas), Crystal Manuel (Houston, Texas), and Charlotte Trahan Marcotte (Sulfer, Louisiana); and sisters, Helen Fontenot (Basile, Louisiana), Elsie Hann (Coushatta, Louisiana), Drucella Perkins (Trinity, Texas), and Sarah Dietz (Spring, Texas). Kenneth is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.