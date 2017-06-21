Laura Arnold Fruge passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the age of 85.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at

St. Thomas More Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Fr. Clinton Sensat will officiate.

At the request of the family, an all night visitation will begin on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM until time of services on Friday, June 23, 2017.

A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Thursday.

Laura is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Fred Fruge, four sons; Wilford Arnaud and wife Nanette of Eunice,

David Arnaud and wife Regina of Eunice, Robbie Arnaud and wife Susan of Eunice, Kirk Arnaud, five daughters;

Stephanie Fontenot and husband Chief Randy Fontenot of Eunice, Wilda Credeur and husband Bobby of Eunice

Wilma Luna and husband Johnny of Eunice, Beverly McGee and husband Kevin of Eunice,

Tracy Fruge and companion Kevin Edmond of Arnaudville, one brother; Frankie Arnold and wife Patty of Cecilia,

thirty-three grandchildren and sixty-two great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Evelyn Johnson Arnold, two sons; Gus Arnaud,

Kenny Boy Arnaud, one daughter, Jackie Arnaud, two brothers; RD Arnold, Herbert Arnold, and Leroy Arnold,

two sisters; Dorothy Amy and Mary Roy, one great grandchild; Brilan Richard.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.