Laura Bass Foret passed away on Saturday July 15, 2017, at the age of 80.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 1:00 PM. at

St. Thomas Chapel with burial to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Fr. Wayne Duet will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Monday at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed on Monday, July 17, 2017

at 6:00 PM. Deacon Chuck Ortego will officicate.

Laura is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Meaux of Eunice, Belinda F. Courville and husband Wayne of Oberlin;

six grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Bass and Marie Fontenot Manuel; one daughter,

Barbara Rougeau, four brothers; Irvin Bass, Calvin Bass, Nelson Bass and Widney Bass, two sisters Lady Mae Duplechin,

Ethel Landrenau and one grandson; Adam Meaux.