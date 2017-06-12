A funeral service for Laura Smith Crader , 65, will be held on Tuesday, June 13,2017, at 11:00 AM at New Hope Fellowship Church

with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Laura passed away on Saturday June 10, 2017.

She is survived by her son, David Crader and his wife Chasidy;

daughters, Elizabeth Brickley and Nancy Crader and her fiancé Benjamin;

son-in-law, Robert "Beef" Brickley and son Avery Frasier;

brother, Todd Girardeau; sisters, Celenia Walker and Clara Smith

17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Smith and Ray Rilda Leger; husband Rabion Crader;

brother, Horace Smith; sister, Roxane S. Lejeune.

Visitation will begin on Monday, June 12 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 8:00 AM.