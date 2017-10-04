MAMOU- It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Lenest Morris 68, announces his passing on Wednesday, October 04, 2017 at his residence surrounded by those he loved. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou on Saturday

October 07, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Rite of Committal will follow in the Delafosse Cemetery with Father Billy Massey as Celebrant.

Lenest will be greatly missed by his wife of 42 years, Geraldine Morris of Mamou, LA; one son, Toby Morris of Mamou, LA; one daughter, Crystal Morris Fuselier and husband, Joey of Mamou LA; two grandchildren, Isabella and Joey David Fuselier; one sister, Hilda Morris of Baton Rouge and one brother, Aubrey Morris of Mallet LA; He will now reunite in Heaven with his parents, Robert Morris and Estella Guillory , one sister, Audrey Mercier and one brother, Floyd Morris, They surely await his arrival with open arms and joyous hearts.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday from 7:00 A.M. until time of services. A Rosary will be recited on Saturday Morning starting at 9:00 A.M.

You may go on line to observe the obituary at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin's funeral Home of Mamou is in Charge of Funeral Arrangements.337-468-5231