Lenora Simon Istre passed away on Monday September 11, 2017, at the age of 97.

A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Thursday at 8:00 AM until time of services.

Lenora is survived by her daughter; Annie Sue Ruppert of Eunice; one son; Frank Istre and Judy of Crowley,

one brother; Norris Simon and Elaine of Crowley, one sister; Helen Faul and Joseph of Jennings,

four grandchildren; Joe Ruppert of Eunice, Paula Ruppert Miller of Eunice, Amy Ruppert Rachal of Eunice

and Rachel Ruppert Olivier of Nashville, TN and six great grandchildren.

Lenora was preceded in death by her parents; Semar Simon and Emella Abshire Simon,

her husband; Orillion J. Istre and one brother; Wallace Simon.