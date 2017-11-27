Leodore Mathew Amiot passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at the age of 62.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at 8:00 PM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at

6:00PM until 8:00 PM at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice.

Leodore is survived by four brothers; Charles Amiot and Julie, Daniel Amiot and Charlene,

David Amiot and Ann, Peter Amiot and Theresa, one sister; Kathryn Amiot Murphy and Michael,

four nephews; Danny, Timothy, Jared and Brandon, seven nieces; Kasey, Lauren, Hayle, Paige,

Rebecca, Amy and Allie.

Leodore was preceded in death by his parents, Leodore Mathew Amiot and Amenthe Guillory Amiot.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.