Leona "Wheezy" Griffin

Leona Hall Griffin passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017, at the age of 76.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at Calvary

Tabernacle with burial to follow at St. Mathilda Cemetery. Pastor James Edwards will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 9:00 AM

until time of services.

Leona is survived by two sons; Eddie Hill and fiancé Royl Thompson of Houston, Tx.,

Larry Alexander of Boutte, La., two daughters; Bobbie JoAnn Hill Brown of Eunice, La.,

Theresa Alexander Revader of Boutee, La., one brother; Charlie Hall Sr. of Luling, La.,

Odera H. Scott of Raceland, La., Vivian H. Scott of Boutte, La., Aline M. Baham of Boutte, La.,

sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Hall Sr. and Beatrick Davis, her husband;

Anthony Griffin, one son; Tommy Edward Alexander, one grandson, Robert Lee Hills, two brothers;

Joseph Hall, Walter Hall Jr., two sisters; Mildred Griffin, Rosemary Hall Stewart.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.