EUNICE~It's with great sadness that the family of Lewis C. Lotz announces his passing on Thursday, November 02, 2017 at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice at the age of 76. At the family’s request there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be in the Ridge lawn Cemetery in Gary, Indiana at a later date.

Lewis enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and was also avid Saints, LSU and Chicago Cubs fan. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him especially his brother, Craig Lotz and wife, Lori of Demotte, Indiana; a sister, Janet Lotz of Munster, Indiana and a niece, Sara Lotz.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Carl and Virgene Eva Kesler Lotz, Jr.

