Linda Frey Campbell passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the age of 74.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 1:00 PM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata. Father Joseph Tran will officiate.

Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, James Campbell, III of Morrow; one son, James Campbell and wife Mary of Livonia; one daughter, Pam LaCombe of West Monroe; one brother, Warren Frey of Mowata; and seven grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Annie Zaunbrecher Frey; one brother, Reggie Frey; two sisters, Lorraine Heinen and Louella Daigle.

Linda was a lot of things to a lot of people. To us, she was a loving mother, a master chef, our biggest supporter, peace keeper, friend, and proud grandmother. Her family was the most important thing to her. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her loved ones. She lived a good life and never missed an opportunity to travel, eat or celebrate with her friends and family. As her family, we know that she is now happy, healthy and healed in the arms of our Lord.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2017, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home. On Monday, June 19, 2017, visitation will begin at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements