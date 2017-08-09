Linton Lartigue passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at the age of 78.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice. Deacon Gary Gaudin will officiate.

Burial will follow at Reed Cemetery.

He is survived by one son, Dennis Lartigue and wife Angela of Paulina, LA; two daughters, Dolores Williams and husband Ralph of Lake Charles, LA, and JoAnna Guillory of Lake Charles, LA; one sister, Orelia Guillory of Beaumont, TX; one half sister, Judy Ann Ardoin of Houston, TX; nine grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren.

Linton was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Bernadine Guillory Lartigue; his wife, Edula Janice Lartigue; three brother, Clemon Lartigue; Clifton Lartigue, and Herman Lartigue; one grandson, Ryan Allen.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, from 8:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.