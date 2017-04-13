Lionel Anthony Miller

Lionel A. Miller passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the age of 62.

No Services have been scheduled at this time.

Lionel is survived by his daughter, Angel M. Sylestine and her husband, Burley of Basile;

one sister; Rita Nelson and her husband Warren of Eunice, four grandchildren; Macy Bihm,

Connor Bihm, Spencer Bihm and Grace Bihm.

Lionel was preceded in death by his parents, Carey Miller and Rita Gaspard Miller,

four brothers; Carey John Miller, Horace Joseph Miller, Mark Darrell Miller and

Warren Gregory Miller and one sister; Juanita Ann LeJeune.