Lizzy Mae Moreau

Eunice- It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Lizzy Mae Fontenot Moreau on

Sunday April 16, 2017 in the comfort of her home with loving family by her side. She was 79.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 3:00 PM. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church

with burial to follow at St. Paul Mausoleum. Fr. Randall Moreau and Very Reverend Msg. Robert Romero will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 7: 00 PM by Fr. Randall Moreau.

The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday morning at 8:00 AM until time of services.

Lizzy is survived by her sister, Drucella Rozas, her five children; Stephanie Guillory and her husband David Guillory of Eunice, La.,

Father Randal Moreau of Mermentau, Angela Moreau Neal of Lafayette, Nicky Moreau and his fiancé Yvonne Doise-Vizena of Eunice,

and Kimberly Ronquillo of Lafayette, La. her thirteen grandchildren, Kami Landry and her husband Jarrod Landry,

Danae Day and her husband Ryan Day, Erik Guillory and his wife Rachel Guillory, Hailee Wiggins and her husband Tommy Wiggins,

Andre Gotreaux, Alyssa Wheatley and her husband Brandon Wheatley, Shay Moreau, Nicholas Moreau, Lillian Moreau,

Olivia Moreau, Amelia Moreau, Ray Ronquillo Jr. and Zachary Ronquillo. She also had twelve great-grand children.

Lizzy was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre Fontenot and Armide McGee and her husband, Merlin P. Moreau.

Lizzy was a devout Catholic. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Vocations Club.

She worked tirelessly and diligently with the Right of Life Movement. Liz was one of the founding members of the

St. Joseph's Altar at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She was a loving wife and mother to her deceased husband, Merlin,

five children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved with her.