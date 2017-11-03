Mamou- Funeral Services will be held at a 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial for Loretta ''LoLo'' Verrette, 83, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou on Saturday, November 4, 2017. Loretta passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Savoy Medical Center in Mamou, La. Interment will follow in the New St. Ann's Cemetery.

Father Billy Massie, pastor of St. Ann's Catholic Church will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Loretta worked for the Evangeline Parish School System as a Cafeteria worker. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her memories will live on through her family. She is survived by four daughters, Wanda Verrette, Brenda V. Guillory and husband, Chris, Valerie V. Fontenot and husband, Eric and Jackie Verrette Vidrine and husband, Keith all of Mamou and one son, Glen Verrette and wife, Susan of Mamou; 12 grandchildren, Amy Faul, Maci Lejeune, Misti Fontenot, Krista Vidrine, Erica McPhatter, Mary Allison Fontenot, Adam Fontenot, Courtnei Tate Richard, Alaina Martel, Alicia Vidrine, Allie Verrette and Kade Verrette. 19 great grandchildren

Loretta will now reunite in Heaven with her parents, Hosea and Azelma Delafosse Lafleur, her husband, L.D. Verrette, one son, Davis Verrette, three brothers, Woodrow, Paul Harold Lafleur, Sylvan LaFleur a sister-in-law, Hazel Soileau Lafleur one niece, Melissa Kay Lafleur. They await her with open arms and joyous hearts.

The Verrette family request that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed in her honor by Deacon Chuck

Ortego on Friday at 6:00 PM. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services

Ardoin's Funeral Home in Mamou is in charge of arrangements.