Loyd Lee Hull Jr.
Mon, 03/20/2017 - 10:57am Myra Miller
Loyd Lee Hull, Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the age of 54.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 10:00 AM.
at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley. Pastor Tim Moffett will officiate.
Loyd is survived by his mother, Betty S. Miller and her husband JT Miller of Eunice;
two sons, Jeffery Grant Hull, of Mobile, Alabama and John L. Hull of Eunice;
one daughter, Patricia J. Hull of Eunice.
Loyd was preceded in death by his father, Loyd L. Hull, Sr.; three sisters, Terri, Patricia and Paula Hull.