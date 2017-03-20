Loyd Lee Hull, Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the age of 54.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 10:00 AM.

at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley. Pastor Tim Moffett will officiate.

Loyd is survived by his mother, Betty S. Miller and her husband JT Miller of Eunice;

two sons, Jeffery Grant Hull, of Mobile, Alabama and John L. Hull of Eunice;

one daughter, Patricia J. Hull of Eunice.

Loyd was preceded in death by his father, Loyd L. Hull, Sr.; three sisters, Terri, Patricia and Paula Hull.