IOTA~It is with the heaviest heart that the family of Lylia Jean Reece announces her peaceful passing on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the age of 77. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Iota. Inurnment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery with Father Jude Theirry Officiant.

Lylia enjoyed playing cards and spending lots of quality time with her friends. Ms. Lylia was a wonderful mother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her son, Ronald "Ron" Marks of Kansas City, Kansas; and granddaughter, Bailey Marks also of Kansas City, Kansas; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Gertrude Eudy Terral; and her sister Dolores Lantz.

At the request of the family a rosary will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017.