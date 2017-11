Lynn Landreneau, 44, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin.

Lynn is survived by his parents, Glenwood and Maffie Guillory Landreneau; two sons, Trevor and Seth Landreneau.

Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery in Mamou, LA.