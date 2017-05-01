Mabel Courville

EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Mable Courville announces her passing on Sunday, April 30, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 76. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 02, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Courville Cemetery with Father Austin Leger officiating.

Mable was a homemaker and devoted her life to the care of her family. She was a very kind and loving woman and spending time with her family and friends brought a great deal of joy to her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her especially her husband of sixty years, Henry Courville of Eunice; her eight children, John Courville, Jr and wife, Jennifer of Forest Hill, Sandra Courville of Eunice, Karen Allen and husband, John of Fox Worth, MS, Shelley Cortina and husband, Steve and Gary Courville and wife, Sherie all of Eunice, April Granger and husband, Wil of Pine Prairie, Henry Abbott of Branch and Carl Abbott of Eunice; twenty five grandchildren and thirty four great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Amie Bihm; grandson, Hunter Ty Courville; granddaughter, Jennifer Rachelle Allen; great granddaughter, Annabella Grace LeBlue; sisters, Vernice Richard and Bernice Johnson; brothers, Wallace and Dallas Gaspard.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, May 1st from 11:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Monday.