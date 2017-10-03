MOWATA-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marcia Ann Coleman announces her death on October 2, 2017 in Southwind Nursing and Rehabilation Center in Crowley, La. surrounded by family and friends.

She was born April 14, 1962, the only girl of six children in the Coleman family. Marcia was the office manager for 25 years at the Boys Sanctuary in Eunice and later for AMIKids in Branch.

Her giving spirit touched many souls along her journey and left a wide path of lasting friendship on her way. Little could diminish her smile, and she strove to continue to love despite her illness and adversities.

Marcia was preceeded in death by her father Luther B. Coleman, Jr, mother Gloria Bollich Coleman and brother Christopher.

She is survived by her brothers Thomas Coleman and his wife Pamela of Lafayette, Danny Coleman and his wife Brenda of Mowata, David Coleman and his wife Billie of Mamou, Byron Coleman of Eunice and former husband John Douglas Trahan of Rayne as well as many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Visitation at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice will be Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lawrence Church in Mowata, La. with burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., October 5, 2017.