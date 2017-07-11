EUNICE-It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Marene Matt Fruge announces her passing on Monday, July 10, 2017 at her home. She was 87. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, July 14, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Msgr. Robert Romero Celebrant.

Marene was a homemaker and devoted herself to the love and care of her family. She loved to cook, bake, attend church, be with friends, play pokeno, travel, spend time with family, and pray with her rosary group. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the American Legion Auxiliary. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her daughter, Juanita F. Griffith and husband, Tom of Baton Rouge; sister, Marjorie Gray Billings of Lake Charles; one grandchild, Kevin S. Johnson and wife, Lois of Eunice; one great grandchild, Ashley Nicole Johnson of Eunice; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kern Fruge; daughter, Pauline Ann Fruge Johnson; and parents, Lennie and Bathile Landreneau Matt.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home on Thursday, July 13th from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm and again on Friday, July 26th from 9:00 am until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin and the Catholic Daughters of America will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm on Thursday.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave., 337.457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.