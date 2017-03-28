A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 31, 2017 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Maril N. Fontenot, age 60, passed away Saturday March 25, 2017. He is survived by his children Adam Fontenot and Kelly Fontenot Wordsworth of Eunice; and his grandchildren Austin and Aubrey Fontenot, Abigail, Hunter and Jaxson Wordsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mildred and Jerald Fontenot and one brother, Jerry D. Fontenot.