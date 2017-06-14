Marshall W. Miller

BASILE~The family of Marshall Wayne Miller is deeply saddened to announce his passing on Monday, June 12, 2017 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was 64. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Inurnment will follow in the Langley Cemetery with Father David Hebert officiating.

Marshall was described as very friendly, enjoyed people and loved having a good time. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and especially time spent with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his son, Ray Bodle and wife, Tamy of Lowville, New York ; his two sisters, Connie Douget and husband, Larry of Moss Bluff and Diane Duhon of Basile; numerous grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Percy Miller and Stella Miller Daigle.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile on Thursday, June 15th from 10:00 am until time of services. Father David Hebert will recite a Rosary at 10:30 am. No food or drinks are to be brought in to church.