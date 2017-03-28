Martin Gerard Jenkins Sr. passed away on Monday March 27, 2017, at the age of 51.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at

Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell with burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Fr. Borgia Aubespin will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Saturday, April, 1 2017 at 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell.

Martin is survived by his father, Elridge Jenkins Sr., the mother of his children,

Mary Louise Guidry Scott of Church Point; three sons, Martin G. Jenkins, Jr. of Church Point,

J-hudwan Jenkins of Rayne and girlfriend, Quanmeeka Mouton and Trayvon Sonnier of Church Point,

two daughters; Martina Jenkins and companion Albert Miller of Church Point and Calvinyonte Jenkins

and fiancé Joseph Mouton of Church Point, four brothers; Walter Jenkins, Danny Jenkins,

Elridge "T-Boy" Jenkins, Jr. and Joseph Jenkins, six sisters; Diane Jenkins, Debra Jenkins Williams,

Rubynell Bellard, Patsy J. Lorden, Marie Jenkins and Margaret J. Darby, and nine grandchildren.

Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Bienvenue Jenkins.