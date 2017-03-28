Martin Gerard Jenkins Sr.

Tue, 03/28/2017 - 3:40pm Myra Miller

Martin Gerard Jenkins Sr. passed away on Monday March 27, 2017, at the age of 51.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at
Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell with burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Fr. Borgia Aubespin will officiate.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, April, 1 2017 at 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell.
Martin is survived by his father, Elridge Jenkins Sr., the mother of his children,
Mary Louise Guidry Scott of Church Point; three sons, Martin G. Jenkins, Jr. of Church Point,
J-hudwan Jenkins of Rayne and girlfriend, Quanmeeka Mouton and Trayvon Sonnier of Church Point,
two daughters; Martina Jenkins and companion Albert Miller of Church Point and Calvinyonte Jenkins
and fiancé Joseph Mouton of Church Point, four brothers; Walter Jenkins, Danny Jenkins,
Elridge "T-Boy" Jenkins, Jr. and Joseph Jenkins, six sisters; Diane Jenkins, Debra Jenkins Williams,
Rubynell Bellard, Patsy J. Lorden, Marie Jenkins and Margaret J. Darby, and nine grandchildren.
Martin was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Bienvenue Jenkins.

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017