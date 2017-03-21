NEW ORLEANS ~ Mary Eileen Moosa Andrews, 58, died Friday, March 17, 2017, surrounded by loved ones and friends following a brief yet valiant battle with cancer. A native of Eunice, Louisiana, she had been a resident of the greater New Orleans area for the past 28 years. She relished the joys of New Orleans, particularly Carnival, and was a member of the Krewe of Muses.

A talented and accomplished singer and actress, Eileen had been involved in community and civic theaters in Eunice, Natchitoches, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, and was part of an Acadiana ensemble that traveled to New York City to present a series of Louisiana-based plays. Traveling was also a favorite endeavor, particularly visits to the Gulf Coast, the Florida Keys, New York and Walt Disney World.

For several years, she was the music director at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice.

She was an alumna of St. Edmund High School in Eunice, Saint Joseph College in Renssalear, Indiana, and attended Louisiana State University at Eunice.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 32 years, Victor M. Andrew of Metairie; her daughter, Caroline E. Andrews of Metairie; mother-in-law, Nell Wilkinson Andrews of Denton, Texas; sisters- and brothers-in-law Valerie J. Andrews of Metairie, Scott and Patricia Lasell Andrews of Denton, Texas, and Glenn and Casandra Butler Andrews of Mobile, Alabama; nieces and nephews Bonnie, Kathleen and Søren Andrews of Denton, Texas, and Joseph and Emily Rose Andrews of Mobile, Alabama; and treasured friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ronald and Mary Patricia Riordan Moosa of Eunice; and her father-in-law, Glenn L. Andrews of Gonzales.

Services in celebration of Eileen will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Edmund School or Team Gleason.