Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lanell Rushing was held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017 in the Pine Prairie Christian Tabernacle. Reverends Barry Gautreaux, Johnny Wilkinson and Chris Juneau officiatied. Interment followed in Stewarts Cemetery, Brookhaven, Mississippi, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Mrs. Rushing, 74, of Pine Prairie, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 27, 2017 in Opelousas General Hospital.

Mary was a member of Pine Prairie Christian Tabernacle where she was considered the church grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Rushing; her parents, J. L. and Bessie Boswell; one grandson, John William “Trey” Wilkinson, III; one brother and two sisters.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her three daughters, Teresa Gautreaux and her husband, Barry of Pine Prairie, Rebecca Leake and her husband, David of Lake Mills, Iowa and Nell Wilkinson and her husband, Johnny of Laurel, Mississippi; one brother, Joseph Boswell and two sisters, Rachel Hall and Beverly Wilkerson, all of Brookhaven, Mississippi; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation was held at Pine Prairie Christian Tabernacle on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and was reopened on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

