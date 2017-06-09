Mary Marie Rene

EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Mary Rene announces her passing on Wednesday, June 07, 2017 at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice with loving family by her side. She was 77. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mallett. Interment will follow in the St. Ann's Cemetery with Father Aubespin Celebrant.

Mary was a homemaker and devoted herself to her home and family, was an excellent cook and always trying different recipes. She loved to work in the yard and garden. She was a loving and devoted wife of 53 years to Alex Rene of Church Point; a wonderful sister to five siblings, Hanson Papillion of Lawtell, Wilson Papillion and wife, Catherine of Mallett, Alisia Eaglin of Carencro, Ophelia Semien and husband, Noah, Sr. of Church Point and Wilton Papillion and wife, Rita of Eunice; an awesome aunt to six nieces and nephews, Keith Papillion, Tonya Ledoux, Gabriel Eaglin, Noah Semien, Jr., Chrystal Guillory and Lacey Papillion; as well as extended family and friends. Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ezeb and Elia Guillory Papillion.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 10:00 am until time of services.