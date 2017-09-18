Mary Miller Lopez passed away on Sunday September 17, 2017, at the age of 76.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 10:00 AM. at

St. Thomas More Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

Fr. Clinton Sensat will officiate.

At the request of the family visitation will begin on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 4:00 PM

until 10:00 PM. and will reopen on Tuesday at 8:00 AM until time of services.

Mary is survived by her; two sons; Stephen G. Hoffpauir, Raymond Hoffpauir, four daughters;

Marlene Guidry and John, Theresa Fontenot and Jeffery, Linda G Paul and Shannon,

Martha Hoffpauir and companion Craig Smith, six brothers; Wilber Miller, Willard Miller, Leo Miller, Joseph Miller and

Jesner Miller, three sisters; Irene Henry, Yvonne Leger and Edna Miller.,

twenty six grandchildren and forty four great grand children.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leopold Miller and Beatrice Benoit Miller,

two brothers; Russell Miller and Rod Miller and one sister; Mary Dietz.