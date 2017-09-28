Mary "MiMi' Jean Johnson

EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Mary Jean "MiMi" Johnson announces her passing on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital with loving family by her side. She was 73. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 02, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon David Guillory officiating.

Mary known to many as "MiMi" loved going to casinos, getting pedicures, doing cross word puzzles, going eat out but most of all she loved going on vacation with family and loved her grandchildren. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Pam B. Moore and husband, Douglas of LeBlanc; a wonderful sister to Verla Lachney of Lafayette and Margie Davis of Kinder; the four joys of her life her grandchildren, Jessica Berzas, Amber Berzas, Hailie Moore and fiancé' Kris Nelson and Douglas James Moore III; her three great grandchildren, Jayden and Avinlee Wykoff and Jaivien Golden; as well as extended family and friends. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Bertrand and her parents, Armond and Caldie ''Eva'' West Johnson.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Sunday, October 1st from 12 noon until 11:00 pm and again on Monday, October 2nd from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm Sunday.

