A mas of Christian Burial will held at St. Augustine Catholic Church for Mary Roberts Victorian, 79, on Wednesday,

April 5, 2017, at 11:00 A M with entombment to follow at St. Augustine Mausoleum.

Mary passed away on Friday,March 31.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe Boy" Victorian of Basile; two sons, Joseph Lee Victorian

Of Lake Charles and Donald Victorian of West Lake; four daughters, Alberta V. Ceaser of Alexandria,

Dorothy V. Joubert and Ezekiel of Kinder, Shirlene V. Franklin of Gretna and Veronica V. Aggison

And Keith of Opelousas; three sisters, Edna Lavergne of Basile, Eula Simon of Lafayette and

Beatrice Papillion of Woodville; 16 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Dozina Matthew Roberts; four brothers,

Joseph, Calvin, Dallas and Slim Roberts.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 4 ,from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 8:00 to 10:30.