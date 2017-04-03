Mary Roberts Victorian
A mas of Christian Burial will held at St. Augustine Catholic Church for Mary Roberts Victorian, 79, on Wednesday,
April 5, 2017, at 11:00 A M with entombment to follow at St. Augustine Mausoleum.
Mary passed away on Friday,March 31.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe Boy" Victorian of Basile; two sons, Joseph Lee Victorian
Of Lake Charles and Donald Victorian of West Lake; four daughters, Alberta V. Ceaser of Alexandria,
Dorothy V. Joubert and Ezekiel of Kinder, Shirlene V. Franklin of Gretna and Veronica V. Aggison
And Keith of Opelousas; three sisters, Edna Lavergne of Basile, Eula Simon of Lafayette and
Beatrice Papillion of Woodville; 16 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Dozina Matthew Roberts; four brothers,
Joseph, Calvin, Dallas and Slim Roberts.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 4 ,from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 8:00 to 10:30.