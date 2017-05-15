Mary Suarez passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2017, at the age of 64.

She is survived by her mother, Nina Boone Miller of Eunice; one son, Bobby Romero of Monroe;

one daughter, Bridget Cruz and husband Ildefonso of Monroe; one sister, Donna Miller of Lacassine; nine grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Miller; her husband, Ronald Suarez.

At the request of the family, a Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017, at 11:00 AM at

St. Edward's Catholic Church.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.