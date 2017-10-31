Mary Veillon Fruge passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the age of 57.

A Memorial services will be held on Friday November 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Basile.

At the request of the family visitation will be held on Friday, November 10, 2017 from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Mary is survived by her companion; Wilbert Chaisson, two daughters; Gena Fruge of Elton, La. and Tiffany Fruge of Basile, La. LA., four grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother; Lucille Veillon, one daughter; Jerrica Fruge.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Basile is in charge of the arrangements.