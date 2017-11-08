Maurice Jean "Skip Stewart" Guillory Jr.

EUNICE~Maurice Jean Guillory, Jr "Skip Stewart" passed away peacefully on November 04, 2017 at the age of 78. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.

A native of Eunice and a graduate of Eunice High School he lived in New Iberia and worked for the State of Louisiana. He also worked as On-Air Disc Jockey for several area radio stations including KEUN, KVOL, KANE, KNIR, KXKC and KBON. He was an original member of the Fabulous Boogie Kings, and he also help formed the band the Shondells. Skip loved bowling and being in the New Iberia and Eunice Theaters, but most of all he loved being with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Skip's memory will live on in all who loved him, especially his children, Maurice Jean Guillory, III and wife, Tammy and their daughters, Jermyni and Londyn; Webbur "Bubba" Guillory and wife, Nita and his daughter, Mia and her son, Carson; Melissa "Missy" Duhon and husband, Johnnie; surviving mother of his children, Ruby Guillory Morris; sister, Jeanette Gibson and husband, Robert "Bob"; brother, Eric Veillon; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Maurice Jean Guillory, Sr; mother, Pearl Veillon; stepfather, Matthew Veillon; sisters, Rita Guillory Mayer and Ruby Guillory Goddard.

Special heartfelt thanks to Kim and Michael Vidrine for the love and care to our Dad over the last thirteen years.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Skip's name to the Louisiana Swamp Pop Museum, 205 NW Railroad Avenue, Ville Platte, LA 70586.