EUNICE~Baby Maverick James Elkins passed away on Thursday, November 02, 2017 at Women's and Children Hospital in Lafayette. Maverick was born on November 01, 2017 to Blake and Makayla Elkins of Basile. Although his life was short here on Earth, his presence with his parents and family will forever be in their hearts. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 08, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Eunice. Interment will follow in the Ashford Cemetery with Pastor Tim Moffett officiating.

Baby Maverick leaves to cherish his memories, his loving parents; his paternal grandparents Kayla and Otis Johnson of Alexandria and David and Candice Elkins of Opelousas; his maternal grandparents, J.B. and Jeanette Fuselier of Eunice; his siblings, Laynee Kate Elkins, Hadley Claire Elkins and Breanna Alei Langley; as well as extended family and friends. "You were here for a while but left a lifetime of love"

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Hugh Fuselier.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Eunice on Wednesday, November 08, 2017 from 9:00 am until time of services.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.