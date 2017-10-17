Breaux Bridge – Funeral services are pending for Michael Landry, 54, who passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

He is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Kendall (Demetra) Fusilier; step daughter, Mrs. John (Jessica) Alexander; son, Michael Auguillard; brother, Lester Landry Jr.; sisters, Shirley Guidry, Norma Dural, Juanita Carter, Nancy Landry, Laura Pitte, JoAnn Stewart and Kathy Johnson; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his infant sons; brothers, Ricky Landry and Larry Landry; and sisters, Rose Mercier and Vesta Landry.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge is in charge of arrangements.