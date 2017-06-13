Michael Lloyd Eastin Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at the age of 72.

No Memorial Services have been scheduled at this time.

He is survived by his wife, Judy G. Eastin, three sons; Michael L. Eastin Jr. of Lafayette, La.,

Andre' Eastin of Youngsville, La. and Chris Eastin of Houston, Texas, five step-children;

Chanda Trahan, Michael Shane Hollier, Melanie Carrier, Zeb Hollier, Brian Hollier.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Eastin and Marie Durand Eastin.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.