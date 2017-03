Mildred May Miller passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the age of 94.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017,

at 12:00 PM. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata with burial to follow at Frey Cemetery.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

Mildred is survived by her son, Darryl Miller.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Noah Miller and Ernestine Daigle.