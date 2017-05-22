Mildred Millie Young

Mildred "Millie" Darbonne Young passed away on Sunday May 21, 2017, at the age of 60.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice with burial to follow at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas.

Pastor Tim Moffett will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

and will reopen on Wednesday at 8:00 AM until time of services.

Mildred is survived by companion, EJ Fuselier of Eunice, one son; Carroll Joseph "CJ" Wyble III

and girlfriend, Gina of La Porte, Tx , two daughters; Jennifer Woodson of Lafayette, La. and

Tammy Young of Eunice, La., two brothers; Will Darbonne and fiancé Cheryl Prejean of Eunice

and Dudley Darbonne, two sisters; Katherine D. Barron and Terrel of Ville Platte, La. and Margaret D. LaFleur of Eunice,

two grandchildren; Christopher William Wyble and Kaylee Nicole Wyble.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Darbonne and Lizo Brasseaux Darbonne.