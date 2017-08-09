It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Monna Summers Berryhill announces her passing, at the age of 77, on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Opelousas General Hospital in Opelousas. She was a local resident of Mamou, LA.

Family request visiting hours on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Mamou beginning at 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Chataignier, LA on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Mitchell officiating and Bob Courville as head of music.

Mrs. Monna had a passion for breeding, showing, and judging rabbits. She is the founder of the National Mini Rex Club and of the world renowned breed. Her other passion lied with music. She could master any instrument that she picked up. Above all, she loved people. She truly loved her family and friends. She hardly met a stranger. She was loved by everyone who came to know her. She was full of life, energy, and charm.

Mrs. Monna leaves behind to cherish her memories, her beloved husband, Ken Berryhill; her daughters, Lisa Jordan Laws and husband, Ric of Roseville, CA, Sherri Brock and husband, Ollie of Wortham, TX, Diana Shaw and husband, Lee of Bakersfield, CA, and Robin Strange of Wortham, TX; her step daughters, Karen Knight and husband of Tulsa, OK, and Michelle Hall and husband, Dave of Bay Area, CA; her son, Kendall Jordan and wife, Diana of Moore, Ok; her step sons, Tim Berryhill of upstate, NY and Jason Berryhill of Hawaii; her sisters, Jackie Rozeboom and Debbie Larson; her brothers, Howard Summers, Phillip Summers, William ''Bo'' Summers; her half-brothers, Rusty Atkeson and Kevin Atkeson; her 13 Grandchildren; her 14 Great Grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends.

Mrs. Monna is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Summers and wife, Vinita Summers Atkeson.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou was in charge of arrangements.