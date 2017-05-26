EUNICE~Myrtle Ann Stout Frey, a much loved mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Eunice Manor with loving family by her side. She was 85. A memorial service to honor the life and memory of Myrtle will be held at Freedom Baptist Church at a later date.

A homemaker, Myrtle devoted herself to her home and family. In addition to serving her family she served the Lord and was very active in her church.

Myrtle's memory will live on in all who loved her, especially her son, Clint Frey and wife, Becky of Branch and a daughter, Jelaine Frey of Youngsville; the three joys of her life, her grandchildren, Jeremy Frey, Donovan Frey and Schana Richard and five great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse Frey and her parents, H.E. and Lessie Young Stout.

A very special thanks is expressed to Stephanie Frey Leger, Christy and the staff at Eunice Manor and St. Joseph Hospice.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Phone~800.805.5856 or online~www.stjude.org