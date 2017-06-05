EUNICE-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Nelwyn LaFleur Moore announces her passing on Thursday, June 01, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 89. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, June 05, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Msgr. Robert Romero Celebrant.

Nelwyn loved visiting with people and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over 65 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her especially her son, Randall Moore and wife, Jeannie of Eunice; her daughter, Sandifer Moore Burson and husband, John of Eunice; five grandchildren, Donnie Moore, Derek Moore, Melissa Moore Moreau, Brian Snorgrass, and Willie Burson; seven great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Moore; parents, Yves and Oceana Hebert LaFleur; and two brothers, Nelton LaFleur and Sydney LaFleur.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Sunday, June 4th from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm, and again on Monday, June 5th from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory and the Catholic Daughters of America will recite a Rosary at 7:00 pm Sunday evening.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.