Nicole Guillory passed away on Monday, May 29, at the age of 44.

No Memorial Services have been scheduled at this time.

She is survived by her mother, Mary LeDoux Guillory of Eunice; one son, Laiken Andrew Shields of Eunice; two daughters, Nona Prather of Baton Rouge and Gabriella Nicole Shields of Eunice; three sisters, Julie Richard of Church Point, Mattie Murphy of Eunice, and Holli Guillory of Basile.

Nicole was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Guillory.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.