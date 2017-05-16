EUNICE~Our hearts are filled with sorrow as the family announces the passing of our loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Olaf "Ted" Callahan on Monday, May 15, 2017 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was 87. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Richard with Pastor Orville Rogers officiating.

A proud veteran, Ted served in the United States Navy. He was a Deacon at many churches throughout his life as well a member of Campers of Mission. He retired after 30 years with Nicklos Drilling Company as a Safety Superintendent. After retiring, he did night security for eight years at the Acadian Baptist Center in Richard and was also an auxiliary police officer for the Eunice Police Department for several years. In his free time he loved spending it with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all the lives he has touched especially his wife, Rita S. Callahan of Sanger, TX; his two sons, Mark Callahan and wife, Kay and Freddie Callahan and wife, Pam, all of Eunice; his two daughters, Cathy Dischler and husband, Steve of Eunice and Marcia Arnold and husband, Dan of Anamosa, Iowa; his step daughters, Trudy Fontenot Penn of Sanger, TX, Kathy Territo of Hammond, LA, Cristy Fontenot Holcomb of Pasadena, TX; his sister, Colleen Martin of Baton Rouge; numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Verlie Lacombe Callahan; parents, Frederick and Mattie Myers Callahan; step son, Daniel Isom "Danny" Fontenot; brothers, Jack, Jerry Dale and Maxie Callahan.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Richard on Thursday, May 18th from 10:00 am until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask memorial donations be made to the Acadian Baptist Center, 1202 Academy Drive, Eunice, LA 70535, 337-457-9047.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.