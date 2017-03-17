Patricia Ann Johnson

Patricia Ann Hill Johnson passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the age of 74.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Donald Johnson of Bovey, MN., one son,

David Johnson and wife, Debbie; two daughters, Mary Ann Johnson of MN and

Donna J. Nichols and husband, William of MN.; one brother, Anthony Hill of OK;

six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Hill and Lola Clough Hill;

and one son, Richard Johnson; three brothers, Fred, Bob and Glenn Hill;

two sisters, Lillian Beacraft and Lorraine Hill.

No Memorial Service has been set at this time.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.