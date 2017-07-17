Patricia Ann Manuel

Patricia Ann Jagneaux Manuel passed away on Monday July 17, 2017, at the age of 68.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July, 18, 2017, at 3:30 PM. at Quirk and Son Funeral Home

with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Pastor Kaleb Semien will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 9:00 AM until time of services.

Patricia is survived by her mother, Bertha S. Cole, three sons; Ray Manuel and fiancé Christine of Mamou,

Kevin Manuel of Eunice and Chad Manuel and wife Crystal of Eunice, two brothers;

Brent Jagneaux and Jenny of Eunice, Eddie Cole of Eunice, one step-brother; Dusty Jagneaux of Eunice,

three sisters; Becky Blanchard and Randy of Mamou, Elaine Boehnlein and Mark of Sunset,

Mona Morales of Eunice, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Theogene Jagneaux, one step-brother;

Tony Jagneaux and one sister; Brenda Renolds and her husband Wilbur Maneul.