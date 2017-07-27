Patricia Ann Smith passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at the age of 84.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Monsignor Robert Romero will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice.

She is survived by two sons, Richard DeMay and wife Dawn of Eunice and Robert DeMay of New Iberia; one grandchild, Amery Fontenot; four great grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Smith, Sr. and Lou Chapman; one brother, Alvin Smith; one sister, Helen Ruth Smith.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017, from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 6:00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin. The funeral home will reopen on Friday for visitation at 8:00 AM until time of service.

Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements